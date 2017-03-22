Shatner continued to diss Viall in a series of 140-character missiles (totaling in at 19 individual tweets): "Watch Andi's Bachelorette Season where he started this Viall journey"; "Leopards don't change their spots. Don't be surprised if he shows up again on paradise. I won't be"; and calling Viall's supporters "obsessed fans who think they are defending the besmirched reputation of their idol." I implore you to scroll down (and down, and down) to get the full effect of the entire rant and possibly, pee your pants laughing.