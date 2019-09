At this point, Shatner seemed to have realized that Viall has a lot of fans out there. He posed the problem to his followers: "How do we get #BachelorNation to not vote for Nick?" Someone tweeted a reply, joking that if Viall — who appeared on the Bachelor franchise a grand total of four times — got voted off, he'd just come back: "I think @viallnicholas28 should win so he doesn't have to return 3 more times." Shatner did not see the humor in this. "No! He needs to go next week," he shot back. This is not a joke!