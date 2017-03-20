While it's a little too early to fully critique Viall's ability to keep up with his dance partner, DWTS veteran Peta Murgatroyd, we can get a taste of what's to come from the promos and previews of the premiere. And I don't think we should plan on seeing the former Bachelor in the final four. Or five. Or six. (We especially have to take into consideration his stacked competition: he will be up against gold medal gymnast Simone Biles, Fifth Harmony's Normani Kordei, and Bravo's Erika Jayne, the three predicted frontrunners for the season.)