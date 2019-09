First we see Viall clap and jump around a little bit. I'll call this his "waiting for the band to start at during a concert" warm-up move. Then he does an original one we have named "karate chop hands in your face." Then he makes a corny googly-eyed face at Murgatroyd because, duh. Next there is his little half-assed attempt at prisyadka . From there we get a rope-pulling move, a horse trot, and then the ever-obnoxious sprinkler move. And then it's over. I'm not sure any of those will impress the judges, but maybe he's got some secret skills he has yet to reveal.