Nick Viall is in it for the long haul — for reality television, that is. Tonight, the 36-year-old embarks on his fourth reality series, Dancing with the Stars on ABC, but instead of looking for love, he's looking for rhythm. Like, actually, can someone help this man find some rhythm?
While it's a little too early to fully critique Viall's ability to keep up with his dance partner, DWTS veteran Peta Murgatroyd, we can get a taste of what's to come from the promos and previews of the premiere. And I don't think we should plan on seeing the former Bachelor in the final four. Or five. Or six. (We especially have to take into consideration his stacked competition: he will be up against gold medal gymnast Simone Biles, Fifth Harmony's Normani Kordei, and Bravo's Erika Jayne, the three predicted frontrunners for the season.)
Advertisement
We've known that Viall is a pretty cheesy dude, from his basic social media presence to just his entire existence on The Bachelor, which could totally work to his advantage when it comes to voters calling in. And that might be his key to success — not the dancing bit, but the self promo aspect of it all. For example, on the show's Twitter page, each pair of dancers appears in a brief video along with a unique hashtag for fans to use during and after the show. Viall's slogan? #TeamBabyGotBach. Of course Viall would have a Bachelor-related hashtag —it's just so on-brand.
Here's how to vote for @viallnicholas28 and @PetaMurgatroyd tonight! #TeamBabyGotBach pic.twitter.com/KA31cHsrnG— Peta Murgatroyd Fans (@PetaMurgFans) March 20, 2017
Now, on to the actual dancing.
Here, we have an eclectic mix of funky moves that we need to dissect one by one.
We know #BachelorNation loved #TheBachelor Fantasy game.— DWTS Fantasy (@FantasyDWTS) March 18, 2017
NOW PLAY #DWTS Fantasy: https://t.co/0omWAdqLBW#TeamBabyGotBach #NickViall pic.twitter.com/MuujRThHx4
First we see Viall clap and jump around a little bit. I'll call this his "waiting for the band to start at during a concert" warm-up move. Then he does an original one we have named "karate chop hands in your face." Then he makes a corny googly-eyed face at Murgatroyd because, duh. Next there is his little half-assed attempt at prisyadka. From there we get a rope-pulling move, a horse trot, and then the ever-obnoxious sprinkler move. And then it's over. I'm not sure any of those will impress the judges, but maybe he's got some secret skills he has yet to reveal.
Either way, good luck to you, Viall. See you on the dance floor.
Advertisement