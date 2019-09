Maksim Chmerkovski and Peta Murgatroyd had the best Valentine's Day, hands-down. The couple recently welcomed baby Shai to their family, and they've been having the time of their lives as new parents . While the couple recently went out on the town on their own, Valentine's Day was all about family. That's why the couple each posted the first photos of their son to Instagram, and it's too adorable. "To the loves of my life...my one and only Valentine, Papa @maksimc ," Murgatroyd captioned her photo. "I love you and our little Shai more than ever ❤ This is without a doubt the most special and significant Valentines Day for me."