Peta Murgatroyd & Maksim Chmerkovskiy Share Pics Of Their Son’s Swanky Nursery

Dancing With the Stars' Peta Murgatroyd and Maksim Chmerkovskiy don't cut corners when it comes to their son, Shai Aleksander. Shai was born on January 4. Since then, his proud parents have created a beautiful nursery for him to grow up in. The pair hired nursery designer Vanessa Antonelli to make the room appropriate for a baby, People reports. That includes a lot more than just decorating and buying toys — the room originally had a gas fireplace, and Antonelli had to conceal the switch. In an interview with People, the couple said they wanted the nursery to be "royal and plush." We'd say they achieved that goal — the nursery features stunning metallic accents and dreamy white decor. Murgatroyd told the magazine that Chmerkovskiy loves elephants, so they incorporated elements inspired by the animal into the room, too. Photos from the incredible nursery appear in this week's People issue. To see what Shai's living space looks like, check out the video below.
