To the loves of my life...my one and only Valentine, Papa @maksimc ...I love you and our little Shai more than ever ❤ This is without a doubt the most special and significant Valentines Day for me #happymom #myeverythings XO

A post shared by Peta Murgatroyd (@petamurgatroyd) on Feb 14, 2017 at 12:23pm PST