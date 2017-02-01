Peta Murgatroyd Is Launching A Lifestyle Blog

Earlier this month, dancers Peta Murgatroyd and Maksim Chmerkovskiy welcomed their son, Shai, into the world. The Dancing With The Stars couple has already decked out an incredible nursery for their little one, and it looks like they're ready to share their parenting learnings with the rest of us. Murgatroyd told People that she's starting a lifestyle blog. All Things Fam & Glam will feature parenting advice along with style and health tips, the magazine reports. And, yes, Chmerkovskiy will write for his fiancée's new website, too. In a welcome post on the blog, Murgatroyd explained that she wants the site to help readers find the "balance" between being a good parent and still taking care of yourself. There's not much content on the site yet, but the blog's "Family" section includes a sweet post by Chmerkovskiy about what it was like to learn Murgatroyd was pregnant. There's an essay from Murgatroyd about when she found out the news, too. The blog also has a presence on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook already, so it's safe to say there won't be a shortage of inspiration from the new parents (and hopefully plenty of baby photos!). We can't wait to see just what advice the couple has in store.
Advertisement