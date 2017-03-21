The Comeback Trend We Probably Won't See Selena Gomez Wearing

Knowing viewers would be interested in what the most followed person on Instagram is digging in terms of fashion, Vogue asked Gomez to name both her favorite and least favorite trends. As far as the piece of clothing that never lets her down, the singer said with conviction: "Skinny jeans." However, when it came down to a trend she'd tried but felt let down by, Gomez took a more disappointed tone to utter: "Shoulder pads."