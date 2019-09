The Comeback Trend We Probably Won't See Selena Gomez Wearing

When it comes to what fashion trends work for us, we learn from test-driving new styles and seeing how they play out in our wardrobe. That's as true of the one random skirt we added to our cart to dabble in the flounce-hem revival (and to meet that delivery minimum) as it is for celebrities in the ongoing trial-and-error realities of having red carpet after red carpet on the docket. Selena Gomez has given many a trend its day in the sun: tinted sunglasses concert merch — based on her varied repertoire, it seems like she'll try out any garment at least once. Over time, she's evolved her preferences, as well as a pretty solid of understanding of what trends she's not so keen on. While being quizzed for the latest installment of Vogue's "73 Questions" series, Gomez revealed that she may never let go of her skinny jeans, but you probably won't see her wearing shoulder pads anytime soon.