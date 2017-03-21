Which is why, when Gomez answers 73 questions in front of a camera, our ears perk up. What's that? SelGo? Dishing details? Count us in for a few views of the video, and at least one serious post-viewing analysis. For SelGo's vid, she wanders about her home in Los Angeles, pouring orange juice, dancing, and pondering the perfect answer to every question. Here's what we gleaned from the 7 minutes and 40 seconds-long video — in case you don't have time to watch it in full several times over like we did.