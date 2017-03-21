Amazon Can Now Function As Your Stylist, Should You Need One

Just when we thought there weren't any more everyday decisions we could simply delegate to Amazon, the online retailer is coming after our outfit-planning strategies.
The company quietly introduced a feature on its app which allows Amazon Prime customers to have a stylist weigh in between two #OOTDs and choose one for you, TechCruch reports. Sorry, designated outfit-consultant friend: Our "Do you like Option #1 or #2?" text exchanges might be over.
"Outfit Compare" lives under the "Programs and Features" tab on the Amazon app. Once the user uploads two images of themselves wearing different outfits, the company pings a stylist who will pick which one looks better, based on a series of considerations, from fit to color to trends, according to TechCrunch.
Advertisement
Unlike your friend who reads your texts but doesn't respond immediately (or, worse: lets their response linger on their keyboard), Amazon's stylist will respond in about a minute, delivering their decision on a "style scale" which has three options: "Definitely Pick This One!," "We like this better," and "It was a close call." According to a spokesperson, users can get a different opinion by by swapping out one item from the original outfits and re-submitting their photos. "Outfit Compare" doesn't host a chat or offer styling element to the service beyond the "style scale."
There's no shopping component integrated into "Outfit Compare" (yet), but TechCrunch positions this launch as the next step in Amazon's quest to grow beyond a marketplace. While the feature is only available to Prime users as of now, it's not meant for input on clothing or accessories bought exclusively off of the site — rather, it's meant to offer a new type of service to its existing clientele. Simply put, it's "a free service that gives Amazon Prime members a second opinion on what to wear," a company spokesperson explained. Plus, it's a different way to broach the fashion space, a category Amazon has been keen on for some time now, building a whole new way to get answers to a question we already ask ourselves on the daily. (It's not a totally new concept in the tech world, though: Tinder Stacks offers a similar capability.)
Amazon is already the go-to place for millennials to shop. Now, it's vying to be that friend we turn to when you're torn between a crop top and a hard place (and by that, we mean a bell sleeve).
We've reached out to Amazon for more information and will update our story when we hear back.
Advertisement