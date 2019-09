Amazon Can Now Function As Your Stylist, Should You Need One

There's no shopping component integrated into "Outfit Compare" (yet), but TechCrunch positions this launch as the next step in Amazon's quest to grow beyond a marketplace. While the feature is only available to Prime users as of now, it's not meant for input on clothing or accessories bought exclusively off of the site — rather, it's meant to offer a new type of service to its existing clientele. Simply put, it's "a free service that gives Amazon Prime members a second opinion on what to wear," a company spokesperson explained. Plus, it's a different way to broach the fashion space, a category Amazon has been some time now , building a whole new way to get answers to a question we already ask ourselves on the daily. (It's not a totally new concept in the tech world, though: Tinder Stacks offers a similar capability.)