If we're being honest, we already buy pretty much everything on Amazon. (And we mean everything.) As of last year, the retailer began ramping up its in-house fashion offerings and overall branding, launching a millennial-geared home shopping program and bringing on street style favorites like Olivia Palermo for cheeky campaigns. Reports say it's poised to become the #1 clothing seller in the U.S. this year, and it's clearly not messing around: According to Recode, Amazon is about to take over the athleisure world, too. Much like how news broke of its effort to launch a clothing line, word of Amazon's latest venture became public via job postings on its website. A series of brand manager positions for Amazon Active Apparel in Seattle have cropped up, Recode reports, looking for applicants who "will collaborate with leadership to build authentic activewear private label brands that have compelling and unique DNA and deliver amazing consumer valued innovation." One listing bills a planning manager gig as an opportunity "to be a part of a newly forming team and business within Amazon." A representative for Amazon declined to comment, citing a matter of company policy. Of course, activewear isn't a totally new category for the online retailer: It has a page dedicated to athleisure for all lifestyles on its Amazon Fashion homepage right now (just in time for all those new year resolutions), and stocks brands ranging from Alo Yoga to Adidas. Still, it's no surprise Amazon would want to cash in on a continually profitable trend. While the future of chokers is currently being debated, it's comforting to know it'll still be acceptable to lounge about in leggings all day, every day, in 2017.
