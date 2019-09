No One Knows Olivia Palermo's Shopping Habits Better Than Her Dog

Palermo's followers are quite familiar with Mr. Butler, since the canine frequently photobombs her many candid street style photos. And while he always looks just as chic as his owner, we finally get to hear the pooch's insight — from the pooch himself. In this hilarious short, Palermo rifles through her very impressive closet, desperately searching for holiday gifts for her friends. Each time she happens upon a promising contender, Mr. Butler (correctly) predicts that she’ll find some excuse to justify keeping the item for herself. (We have to admit: Palermo styled these looks so flawlessly, it would be a shame for her to give them away.)After this Oscar-worthy performance, Palermo’s puppy definitely deserves to join the exclusive club of famous fashion pets. We're sure he'll get along well with Hector Browne Neville Jacobs , or even Karl Lagerfeld’s ultra-glamorous kitty, Choupette . Oh, to be a fly on the wall at that playdate.