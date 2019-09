Amazon's New Fashion Show Is Like A Modern Take On QVC

As for the shoppable aspect, a "Style Carousel" below the video player will display and link to the items mentioned throughout the program to shop. ("A magical clothing rack," as Grande described it on the show.) In case you lose track of a particular item, everything shown on a given episode will be listed.Amazon wants the program to be super-responsive: "We can talk about what’s trending now, what’s happening in social media," Munira Rahemtulla, head of Style Code Live, told Variety . To that end, expect to see influencers and celebrities commenting on fashion trends. There's also a live chat viewers can join throughout the taping, and the hosts take turns responding to viewers' questions. Additionally, viewers can show support for certain segments in real time by clicking on a "Love Bag" similar to, say, double-tapping on Instagram. (Once the "Love Bag" is full, there's a virtual confetti explosion.) The goal: viewer engagement, of course. "We’re able to create a community of people talking about fashion and beauty," Rahemtulla explained.Amazon has been investing in, and expanding, its fashion offerings across the board, from ramping up inventory in 2015 to quietly rolling out seven private label brands just this year. And the e-comm giant's customers are, apparently, turning to the site for fashion purchases quite a bit: A recent survey of Amazon Prime customers revealed that approximately 41% were using the service to order swiftly delivered fashion (i.e. clothes, shoes, and accessories), per WWD . This isn't the Seattle-based e-retailer's first try at fashion-focused programming: The CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund's docu-series, The Fashion Fund, premiered its third season on Amazon in February.But will people (especially that all-important millennial demographic) actually want to watch and shop? Stay tuned to see how Amazon's retooling of the instantly shoppable programming model plays out.