This Yellow Lipstick Does Something Really Cool On Your Lips

The magic formula in question comes from none other than Lipstick Queen — the innovative makeup brand behind Frog Prince, the transforming green-to-pink lipstick — and is aptly named Mornin' Sunshine. As you can probably guess, the shade was meant to evoke a sunny day in spring (founder Poppy King says she was inspired by "add a smile to your dial," a popular Australian saying we're still trying to decipher), all the way down to its sky blue tube and bright yellow bullet. But swipe it on, and you can watch it transform into a peachy pink stain that looks more like you polished off a raspberry popsicle than shared a passionate kiss with Pikachu. That's the power of color-adapting lipsticks , baby.