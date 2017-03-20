This Yellow Lipstick Does Something Really Cool On Your Lips

We think of pink lipsticks for spring in the same way that Miranda Priestly does florals — they're not exactly groundbreaking. (As for why, please bore someone else with your questions.) Find us a pink lipstick, however, that looks yellow in the tube, changes colour the moment it hits your lips, and feels as hydrating as a straight-up salve? Well, then you just might change our minds.
The magic formula in question comes from none other than Lipstick Queen — the innovative makeup brand behind Frog Prince, the transforming green-to-pink lipstick — and is aptly named Mornin' Sunshine. As you can probably guess, the shade was meant to evoke a sunny day in spring (founder Poppy King says she was inspired by "add a smile to your dial," a popular Australian saying we're still trying to decipher), all the way down to its sky blue tube and bright yellow bullet. But swipe it on, and you can watch it transform into a peachy pink stain that looks more like you polished off a raspberry popsicle than shared a passionate kiss with Pikachu. That's the power of colour-adapting lipsticks, baby.
And just like how a little sunshine can warm up your entire complexion, so too does this shade. It adjusts to your own body chemistry and pH level, so it'll look flattering on virtually every skin tone. It's even loaded with shea and mango seed butters, vitamin E, and natural oils to make your lips feel as smooth as you wish they would have been all winter.
If you need further proof of its magic, a rep for Space NK (where the product is exclusively sold) tells us that since it launched a few weeks ago, sales have already surpassed Frog Prince as the site's best-selling lipstick. Talk about the opposite of moving at a glacial pace.
