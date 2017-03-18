Selena Gomez Has A Glittery New Collab With Pat McGrath & Coach

Glitter may be intimidating for everyday wear, but it's having a moment in a big way — thanks in part to makeup legend Pat McGrath. The beauty impresario who gave us the gilded lids at Prada and those glitter lips at DKNY that went on to take over Instagram is back with a top-secret new product launch, and this time, she's bringing Selena Gomez and Coach with her.
McGrath, who founded her own, highly anticipated namesake makeup line Pat McGrath Labs just two years ago in 2015, posted a rather enigmatic video and photo to Instagram this morning featuring herself, one aforementioned enigmatic pop star, and a whole lot of glitter.
In the video, a grinning Gomez blows a large handful of pale pink glitter towards the camera while McGrath makes a face in the background; the accompanying photo shows the singer's hand resting atop a pile of metallic sequins. And McGrath appears clearly excited about the Insta-announcement. "I had the most MAJOR time yesterday with the most gorgeous and DIVINE @selenagomez. Working on a special project with @coach!" she wrote before also tagging the brand's creative director, Stuart Vevers.
As for what this sure-to-be-shiny new project will bring, exactly, we don't know, but we are here for it. McGrath, who recently relaunched two of her best-selling products (the Lust 004 Lip Kits and Skin Fetish 003 Highlighting Kits) only to have them instantly sell out, may be known for building up hype around her product launches but she's also known for consistently delivering our latest must-have items and demonstrating how to use them. Boldly. She also comes pre-it girl approved, having teased new products on the likes of Gigi Hadid just last September.
Gomez, who recently covered Vogue for the first time, became the newest face of Coach last December and repped the brand in photos accompanying her recent candid interview for the magazine.
As for the three together? Shine on.
