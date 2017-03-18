Selena Gomez Has A Glittery New Collab With Pat McGrath & Coach

I had the most MAJOR time yesterday with the most gorgeous and DIVINE @selenagomez ⚡️⚡️⚡️working on a special project with @coach! @stuartvevers ??? #lust004 sequin madness !!! #patmcgrathlabs #makeupbypatmcgrath #SelenaGomez

A post shared by Pat McGrath (@patmcgrathreal) on Mar 18, 2017 at 6:27am PDT