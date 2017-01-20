You Know You’re Officially A Coach Girl When…

Selena Gomez recently announced she's the new face of Coach. This means we can expect her to star in a campaign or two, to sit front row at the brand's Fashion Week shows, and to even design a piece or two for the label (which will sell out promptly, of course). However, there's another (and by no means official) initiation to Coach's club of cool girls, which includes everyone from Emma Roberts to Winona Ryder to Zoë Kravitz — and that's to wear the brand's newly-iconic Rexy sweater.
Rexy is, essentially, Coach 1941's mascot: The dinosaur has played a recurring role in the brand's aesthetic for the past few seasons, popping up in stores and even inspiring whole capsule collections. Of all the T-Rex-themed merch, the playful graphic sweaters featuring the dino across the front were an early favorite — and we know this because, for a while there, it felt like every stylish person on Instagram was wearing it. Roberts, Ryder, and Kravitz all got their own styles. Now it's Gomez's turn.
The performer put her own spin on the look, of course, layering it over a white turtleneck and tucking it into a pair of high-waisted, frayed-edge jeans. And just like that, our grade school aesthetic became cool again. Need more inspiration? Let the icons ahead convince you that you do, in fact, need a sweater with a dinosaur on it.