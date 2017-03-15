Bella Thorne is a beauty chameleon. In fact, the Famous in Love actress is constantly mixing up her look with fearless abandon. And if her Snapchats and Instagram posts prove anything, it's that she’s always her most authentic self — and she's not afraid to share that with the world.
To wit: Thorne regularly, and openly, discusses her troubled skin woes, shutting down acne haters everywhere (because nobody needs that kind of negativity). And while some might call her outrageous, like when she wears glitter concealer or dip-dyes her hair green before an awards show, her unapologetic approach to beauty also makes her wildly relatable. But her latest posts on social media have us wondering, Is there anything that Bella Thorne won't do?
Thorne seems to be in the midst of a beauty transformation every time we see her — especially her hair. She's always switching up her hair color, jumping between her signature orange-red hue to something more colorful, like teal. Her most recent look? Long, black hair (which could very well be a wig) paired with blunt micro bangs. Her entire aesthetic resembles a gothic Snow White, and it's surprisingly cool.
In the videos uploaded to her Instagram story, Thorne also appears to be trying something new with her nose piercing. She captioned a post, "Septum is up," angling the camera upward so we can see the bling. Perhaps she's after a subtler look?
Our best guess: The entire look is for a new show. This morning, she was spotted via Snapchat outdoors with a camera crew, discussing rehearsals as she posed with someone she referred to as “Mr. Director." No matter what role she’s playing next, it seems as though her hair and makeup aligns with just the kind of angsty vibe Thorne would nail.
