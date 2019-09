To wit: Thorne regularly, and openly, discusses her troubled skin woes, shutting down acne haters everywhere (because nobody needs that kind of negativity). And while some might call her outrageous, like when she wears glitter concealer or dip-dyes her hair green before an awards show, her unapologetic approach to beauty also makes her wildly relatable. But her latest posts on social media have us wondering, Is there anything that Bella Thorne won't do?