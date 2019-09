The Grammys Weren’t Even The Best Red Carpet Last Night

With gilded Gucci (and a gilded CeeLo ) and custom Peter Dundas , you'd think our fashion commentary last night would be totally monopolized by the Grammys . But all the glitter and politics notwithstanding, it was truthfully not even the best red carpet that transpired. While we worshipped (err, watched) Beyoncé in Hollywood, across the pond, actors, directors, and moviemakers were rubbing shoulders with actual royalty (the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge , to be precise) in London at the 2017 BAFTAs, a.k.a. the British equivalent of the Oscars.