The Grammys Weren’t Even The Best Red Carpet Last Night

With gilded Gucci (and a gilded CeeLo) and custom Peter Dundas, you'd think our fashion commentary last night would be totally monopolized by the Grammys. But all the glitter and politics notwithstanding, it was truthfully not even the best red carpet that transpired. While we worshipped (err, watched) Beyoncé in Hollywood, across the pond, actors, directors, and moviemakers were rubbing shoulders with actual royalty (the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, to be precise) in London at the 2017 BAFTAs, a.k.a. the British equivalent of the Oscars.
All of our favorite performers and award nominees were present, from Emma Stone (wearing Chanel haute couture) to Isabelle Huppert (repping the French fashion scene in custom Chloé). Whereas the Grammys were all about expecting the unexpected, the BAFTAs showed off some of the biggest straight-off-the-runway — or, rather, straight-out-of-the-atelier — fashion credits we've seen throughout awards season thus far.
Even some of the expected designer-talent pairings, such as Michelle Williams in Louis Vuitton and Amy Adams in Tom Ford, managed to surprise us with unexpected silhouette choices and color palettes. Now, the Oscars haven't historically served as a backdrop for groundbreaking fashion. But the showing at the BAFTAs has us seriously looking forward to the Oscars' step-and-repeat on February 26.
In the meantime, check out the best and the brightest get-ups from last night's ceremony. Spoiler: There's a very good Meryl in Riccardo Tisci for Givenchy moment awaiting, ahead.