The red carpet at the Grammy Awards is rarely (if ever) boring on the style-front. But we have CeeLo Green to thank for making things particularly, uh, interesting on this year's step-and-repeat. The singer rolled through in a shiny, nearly-sunglasses-necessitating gold floor-length look (a gown, perhaps?). It would've been eye-catching enough on its own, but Green made things next-level by being gilded from head-to-toe, literally. Hell, even his hands were encased in gold gloves. Green didn't just feel like donning a metallic mask and looking legitimately 24K-dipped for the thrill of it. He actually was debuting his alter ego, Gnarles Davidson, at the Grammys. Sure, we're certainly intrigued by this persona, and what, exactly, possessed Green's alter ego to wear so much gold. But we're so amused by the wide, wacky range of commentary and pretty uncanny parallels the Twittersphere has made about Green's get-up. Below, check out some of our favorite gems, which liken the musician to everything from a Star Wars stalwart to our personal favorite, that delicious mainstay of drugstore "fancy" candy selections every where: the crinkly gold foil-wrapped Ferrer Rocher.
why is cee lo green out there looking like a ferrero rocher?#GRAMMYs pic.twitter.com/ujcMxpOUzY— anna (@nutellaANDpizza) February 13, 2017
cee lo green more like c-3po #GRAMMYs pic.twitter.com/hqGemZpxJm— young sosa (@chulomang) February 13, 2017
Who wore the gold better?! #ceelogreen or thimble?! #GRAMMYs pic.twitter.com/iIQJ8hUnd7— Maurie Sherman (@DamnitMaurie) February 13, 2017
Who wore it better?— Michael Tannenbaum (@iamTannenbaum) February 13, 2017
CeeLo Green or Jim from The Office as Golden Face?#GRAMMYs pic.twitter.com/ee4cFjnBDA
CeeLo Green & the Golden Idol from "Raiders of the Lost Ark"....switched at birth. #Grammys pic.twitter.com/22z7HsExRf— ChuckyT3 (@ChuckyT3) February 13, 2017
CeeLo you gotta chill my guy @CeeLoGreen pic.twitter.com/oH01bF0gsv— Jah Gallagher (@Jah_Jah_Binks) February 13, 2017
