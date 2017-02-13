The Best Red Carpet Style At The BAFTAs

Last night, Hollywood royalty rubbed shoulders with British actual royalty as the world's most esteemed actors, directors and moviemakers attended the 2017 BAFTAs at the Royal Albert Hall, alongside Prince William and the Duchess of Cambridge. The Duchess wore an Alexander McQueen gown for the occasion, a British brand she has supported for years (her wedding dress was of course designed by McQueen's Creative Director, Sarah Burton back in 2011).
And just as La La Land stole the show, picking up five BAFTAs, lead actress Emma Stone won on the red carpet too, wearing Chanel couture. Click on for the rest of the best-dressed from the BAFTAs 2017...