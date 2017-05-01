Urban Outfitters Just Dropped More Juicy Couture, Because Obviously

Update: The Juicy Couture revival isn't dying down any time soon. A bunch of fresh styles just hit Urban Outfitters, including (but not limited to) a mini backpack, hoodies both oversized and cropped, track pants, shorts, tanks, and, yes, even a bedazzled tube top. Click on to shop the latest drop before it sells out, and get ready for this summer to feel like the early-aughts all over again...
This story was originally published on February 8, 2017.
Ever since track came back, the early-aughts suit has made its rounds through the fashion circuit. It's found its way onto the racks of Bloomingdale's and Topshop, and even snuck into the most talked-about collection on the season. Paris Hilton and Kim Kardashian West rediscovered the joy of wearing head-to-toe velour and added even more tracksuits to their already-expansive archives. A new generation of style influencers flaunted their Juicy-branded bottoms on social media for all to see. And so, like all good comebacks, Juicy Couture has finally made it full-circle and landed at Urban Outfitters.
The retailer is usually a good sounding board for when we ask ourselves, "Is this brand really making a comeback?" When Urban Outfitters introduces a capsule in collaboration with a well-known (but mostly nostalgic) brand like it did with Wrangler, logo- and track pant-laden Adidas, and Tommy Jeans, it basically means said brand is cool once again.
Now, the moment Demna Gvasalia sent Vetements-ified Juicy Couture velour down its spring '17 runway, the deal was pretty much sealed for the fashion flock — but, of course, not everyone's down with the significant price jump that comes from the high-fashion spin on this classic. At Urban Outfitters, all Juicy-branded pieces are priced between $39 and $199. The collection is comprised of apparel and intimates, and features 14 pieces in total. And, yes, the J-zip and classic Juicy Couture logo are all there. (Extra nostalgia points if you pick up one of the tube tops in the capsule.) The accompanying campaign stars Tinashe and was shot by Petra Collins, who also lensed Kardashian's Juicy-clad Wonderland editorial.
Juicy Couture x Urban Outfitters drops on February 13. What fortuitous timing: It means that, no matter our plans, we know what we're wearing on Valentine's Day. Check out the lookbook and start planning your tracksuit shopping, ahead.