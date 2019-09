Urban Outfitters Just Dropped More Juicy Couture, Because Obviously

Now, the moment Demna Gvasalia sent Vetements-ified Juicy Couture velour down its spring '17 runway, the deal was pretty much sealed for the fashion flock — but, of course, not everyone's down with the significant high-fashion spin on this classic. At Urban Outfitters, all Juicy-branded pieces are priced between $39 and $199. The collection is comprised of apparel and intimates, and features 14 pieces in total. And, yes, the J-zip and classic Juicy Couture logo are all there. (Extra nostalgia points if you pick up one of the tube tops in the capsule.) The accompanying campaign stars Tinashe and was shot by Petra Collins, who also lensed Kardashian's Juicy-clad Wonderland editorial