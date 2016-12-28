Kendall Jenner's Dress Is New Years Eve Style Goals

New Year's Eve is tough. It's supposed to be the biggest, best night of the year. We put on our best suits, most shimmery dresses, and waltz out the door to impossibly expensive parties. Surely, this will be the night that sets the rest of our lives in motion. Instead, we're met with large crowds of drunks in novelty glasses and nonsensical looks.
Maybe you have your outfit picked out. Maybe it's laid out on your bed, maybe it's hanging from a doorknob. But Kendall Jenner's Christmas Eve outfit might make you rethink that choice.
The metallic David Koma dress she wore to the annual Krismas party featured zig-zagging stones. Jenner combined the dress with heels from Gianvito Rossi and a choker from XIV Karats.
The dress even showed up on her sisters' Instagrams. Nothing like a lot of bling to make every head in the room turn.
