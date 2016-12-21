This Is KenGi's Favorite Twinning Outfit, Ever

If you monitor the street style hits trotted out by BFFs Kendall Jenner and Gigi Hadid as closely as we do (and by close, we're essentially talking bird-watcher status), you'll notice the two start to look alike after a while. And that's not just because you're seeing things. Jenner confirmed on her app this morning that, yes, the pair actually plan some of those twinning looks we've come to know (and, let's be honest, copy). And she told her style-obsessed devotees which one is her favorite.
While the pals were out to dinner at Nice Guy in Calabasas this summer, the two coordinated sheer bottoms to go with their matching vintage tops (a style staple of Jenner, for sure). "This twin moment was partially intentional! We both showed up to the Nice Guy in a cropped vintage rocker tee and sheer pants. Gigi and I love to coordinate outfits," Jenner wrote. Without this twinning revelation, we would've had no idea it was planned. The two managed to coordinate with one another without being too matchy-matchy. (That would have been a little too friendship bracelet-level coordination, if you ask us.)
Much like any pair of besties, Kengi are united by similar aesthetics. That means in addition to being style twins, they've got not one but two closets between them to rummage through. (Well, we're sure they both have far more wardrobe real estate than a single closet apiece, but you get what we mean.) And considering they're practically inseparable, we bet they've mastered the art of sharing, too. We're curious as to which sisters Jenner and Hadid like to match with when they're not together... But until then, we'll continue tacking these stylishly aligned outfit ideas to our mood boards.
