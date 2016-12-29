Before You Delete This Rough Year From Your Memory, Watch Our VR Recap of 2016

For many Americans, 2016 will probably not go down as the Best Year Ever. The president-elect is a self-avowed pussy-grabber; Brad and Angelina split up; Ryan Lochte lied about having his medals stolen; and beloved Star Wars heroine Carrie Fischer, legendary boxer Muhammad Ali, and iconic musician David Bowie all passed away. We're not going to lie: We aren't totally sad to be toasting this year into oblivion.
But we'd be remiss if we forgot to mention some of the truly amazing moments that also shaped the past 12 months. California sent Kamala Harris, the United States' first Indian-American U.S. senator, to Washington; Minnesota State Representative Ilhan Omar, a refugee, is the first Somali-American ever elected to a state legislature. Simone Biles led the Final Five women's gymnastics team to golden glory at Rio Olympics. The electorate expanded the psychedelically good vibes of legalized weed in four additional states (we're looking at you, California, Maine, Massachusetts, and Nevada). And at last, our deepest dreams were realized when we got to see Ryan Gosling tap dance across the luscious curves of Mulholland Drive in the year's biggest musical blowout, La La Land. Clearly, it wasn't all bad.
We're recapping these ground-shaking events and more, in virtual reality, of course, with our 2016 retrospective video, above. Watch highlights of the year projected across some pretty newsworthy choreography. Why, you may ask? Because when times are tough, we're taking a lesson from Ryan: dance, dance, dance.
But we'd be remiss if we forgot to mention some of the truly amazing moments that also shaped the past 12 months. California sent Kamala Harris, the United States' first Indian-American U.S. senator, to Washington; Minnesota State Representative Ilhan Omar, a refugee, is the first Somali-American ever elected to a state legislature. Simone Biles led the Final Five women's gymnastics team to golden glory at Rio Olympics. The electorate expanded the psychedelically good vibes of legalized weed in four additional states (we're looking at you, California, Maine, Massachusetts, and Nevada). And at last, our deepest dreams were realized when we got to see Ryan Gosling tap dance across the luscious curves of Mulholland Drive in the year's biggest musical blowout, La La Land. Clearly, it wasn't all bad.
We're recapping these ground-shaking events and more, in virtual reality, of course, with our 2016 retrospective video, above. Watch highlights of the year projected across some pretty newsworthy choreography. Why, you may ask? Because when times are tough, we're taking a lesson from Ryan: dance, dance, dance.
Advertisement