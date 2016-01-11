David Bowie has died. The singer lost his battle with cancer on January 10, just two days after turning 69.
Representatives for the iconic singer shared the news in a statement posted to social media.
"David Bowie died peacefully today surrounded by his family after a courageous 18-month battle with cancer," the statement read. "While many of you will share in this loss, we ask that you respect the family's privacy during their time of grief."
Bowie's son, filmmaker Duncan Jones, confirmed the news and shared a photo of him and his rock star father on Twitter.
Very sorry and sad to say it's true. I'll be offline for a while. Love to all. pic.twitter.com/Kh2fq3tf9m— Duncan Jones (@ManMadeMoon) January 11, 2016
Bowie had kept news of his cancer private. He had continued to work, releasing his latest, and final, album, Blackstar, last Friday to coincide with his birthday.
In addition to his son Duncan, Bowie (real name: David Jones) is survived by his wife, Iman, daughter Alexandria Jones, and stepdaughter Zulekha Haywood.
