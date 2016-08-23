Ryan Lochte has found himself in hotter water than he can profitably swim through after his blatant misstatement about being robbed in Rio cost him huge sponsorship dollars.
He admitted his misdeed in a sit-down with Matt Lauer in which he blamed intoxication for alleging that robbers pointed a gun at his head while masquerading as police. It seemed, probably, like the perfect lie: People are robbed in Rio all the time, sometimes by people using those tactics. Unfortunately, video surface of Lochte kinda-sorta peeing all over a gas station.
Now, Stephen Colbert has inserted himself into Matt Lauer's place in the interview. The results are predictably hilarious. The resulting mashup is a distillation of what makes Colbert great: Pointing out lunacy without breaking his deadpan.
"Without a gun cocked at your forehead, it's really just a story about some guys urinating on a gas station," Colbert says. "How could you get that so wrong?"
Watch the rest of the clip below, it's great.
