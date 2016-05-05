The Olympics are such a pinnacle moment for an athlete. How do you feel about the possibility of going to Rio?

"I’m really excited for the possibility of my first Olympic run. I have an amazing team behind me. It’s just so exciting and I know everyone’s just so anxious, so when you have the best of teams supporting you, there’s just no other… It makes me feel so happy."



And how do you feel about the responsibility of representing your country?

"I feel like the responsibility is kind of a weight on our shoulders, only because in the past they’ve set the goals and standards so high, and it’s our job to carry that legacy on. But it’ll be very exciting to make some more memories with Team U.S.A. We always hope we can represent Team U.S.A. to our best ability."



What are some of the things you've had to sacrifice in your life to get to the level you're at?

"Public school. I had to be homeschooled, just because if I ever went to public school, I would technically fail in the state of Texas for how many days I've missed for competitions.



"I missed it in the beginning. My ninth grade year was really hard, watching all my friends go to public school and go to the dances, and then, obviously senior year, everyone was talking about prom. It was hard, but I got over it very quickly, because whenever you go out and represent Team U.S.A., it's nothing you can compare to a prom dance!"

