As much as we lust after each and every runway look (and street style fad) during Fashion Month, one question remains: How the heck do we actually wear these trends in real life? Of course, we're not alone in wondering that: It's also piqued the curiosity of Pinterest users, generating a frenzy of searches beyond the usual decor, wedding, and hair inspiration.
There are a handful of trends to come out of this past September Fashion Month that have stuck with pinners, per new data Pinterest's Insights team shared with Refinery29. For starters, users have been searching for shirtdresses of late. (This particular garment has seen a 118% rise in interest on Pinterest, the team told us.) Spotted on runways, like Chloé and Céline, the shirtdress screams business casual, but always chic. It's an ideal silhouette for those days when the weather just can’t make up its mind. Plus, given the lampshading craze, a shirtdress makes a great opportunity to break out those over-the-knee boots.
In a post-lampshading world, we have yet another chapter to add to the book of trends that were likely started by the Kardashian-Jenner crew and are now blowing up on Pinterest. After a lengthy (sponsored, social media-shared) affair with waist shapers, the famous family has once again transformed activewear into streetwear with the somewhat questionable corset belt. With the search rate up 65% for corset belts on Pinterest, it's clearly one of those looks that requires some research to wear. Luckily, Olivier Rousteing's recent collections for Balmain offer more than enough inspiration for any and all waist-cinching endeavors.
It wouldn't be a 2016 trend if there wasn't some nostalgia thrown in the mix. Sure, fanny packs started making a comeback a few years ago, but their more sophisticated cousin, the belt bag, is vying for its spot. The handbag style is up 70% in searches, according to Pinterest. After seeing them fastened on models at Jil Sander and Tod’s, Pinterest users have been seeking the look sans the astronomical price tags, like this one from Madewell. Hands-free convenience for the win, right?
Also trending on Pinterest: sheer looks, a key feature of the daytime lingerie trend that's cropped up over the past few seasons. There's been a 54% increase in interest on the platform for underpinnings you can wear in public. Granted, we're guessing Pinterest users are looking for ways to make this trend a little more office-appropriate, since the getups we’ve seen on the runway are pretty NSFW.
“The new trench" is also proving to be a hot commodity on the platform: The phrase is up 50% in Pinterest searches since New York Fashion Week. These keywords populate mostly photos of Olivia Palermo, another Pinterest favorite who's been leading the pack with relaxed twists on the classic coat.
