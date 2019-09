In a post-lampshading world, we have yet another chapter to add to the book of trends that were likely started by the Kardashian-Jenner crew and are now blowing up on Pinterest. After a lengthy (sponsored, social media-shared) affair with waist shapers , the famous family has once again transformed activewear into streetwear with the somewhat questionable corset belt. With the search rate up 65% for corset belts on Pinterest, it's clearly one of those looks that requires some research to wear. Luckily, Olivier Rousteing 's recent collections for Balmain offer more than enough inspiration for any and all waist-cinching endeavors.It wouldn't be a 2016 trend if there wasn't some nostalgia thrown in the mix. Sure, fanny packs started making a comeback a few years ago, but their more sophisticated cousin, the belt bag, is vying for its spot. The handbag style is up 70% in searches, according to Pinterest. After seeing them fastened on models at Jil Sander and Tod’s , Pinterest users have been seeking the look sans the astronomical price tags, like this one from Madewell . Hands-free convenience for the win, right?Also trending on Pinterest: sheer looks, a key feature of the daytime lingerie trend that's cropped up over the past few seasons. There's been a 54% increase in interest on the platform for underpinnings you can wear in public. Granted, we're guessing Pinterest users are looking for ways to make this trend a little more office-appropriate, since the getups we’ve seen on the runway are pretty NSFW “The new trench" is also proving to be a hot commodity on the platform: The phrase is up 50% in Pinterest searches since New York Fashion Week. These keywords populate mostly photos of Olivia Palermo , another Pinterest favorite who's been leading the pack with relaxed twists on the classic coat.