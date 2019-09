The Balmain show feels less like a runway spectacle and more like a private Kardashian-Jenner shopping trip that fellow show-goers (and everyone following along from home) happen to be intruding on. It's not just because Olivier Rousteing is the family's unofficial couturier , or even because the clothes on display feel directly inspired by them — rather, oftentimes, they'll get first dibs on new wares before they even hit the catwalk. Case in point: Kim Kardashian's rather unique quandary this morning regarding her pulled-from-the-lineup netted bodysuit.After the collection was revealed, she took to Snapchat to reveal that Olivier Rousteing had designed her and sister Kourtney Kardashian's looks specifically for the spring '17 show. She also shared that she had asked herself : "Underwear or no underwear?" (The answer was left to viewers' discretion .) Given that her face was printed on the show's invites , she obviously needed to make a statement.