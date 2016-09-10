Finding an excellent pair of boots can be a trip. Since we can't possibly have them all (though, we'll keep dreaming we can), most of us try to find one or two options that will go with everything. That's why, for the past few seasons, we've typically opted for an ankle boot, which somehow seem to look good with jeans, trousers, miniskirts, long dresses, and well, any other type of clothing you could possible imagine.
Taller boots, on the other hand, tend to feel more special-occasion worthy and not as realistic for daily wear. We think of the Kardashian-Jenner clan lampshading with tall boots and sweatshirts as dresses, or the funky version Rihanna's been wearing on her ANTI World Tour. Sure, knee-high or thigh-high boots are great with short hemlines, but can they work as well with billowy skirts or bohemian maxi-dresses?
Australian label Zimmermann says yes. A cult favorite for its über-feminine and super-cool aesthetic, Zimmermann is king at making clothing that's covetable for women with vastly different styles. So it's no surprise that when tall boots and long hemlines walked down the runway together, they got everyone's attention — especially since the brand is showing for spring 2017.
Pairing tall boots with light, airy frocks definitely makes a statement. Could this mean tall boots will be making their way into our closets as a key player next year? Click through the slideshow to decide for yourself.
