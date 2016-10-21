On A Scale Of 1 To 10, How Kardashian Is Your Closet?

Whatever you may think of the Kardashians, we can all agree the family's recipe for style seems to be one of its strongest assets. And Kim — oh, Kim — is the Ina Garten of the clan. We've watched her mature from those Juicy Couture tracksuit days to those Max Mara coat days to now — her seemingly I'll-try-anything-once days of epic style. Hey, that's why we've been singing her praises since day one.
But over the years, have you ever caught yourself drinking the Kool-Aid, even just one bit? You know, taking her style choices rather literally and incorporating them into your own wardrobe full-on? We're talking countless numbers of chokers, body-con minidresses, concert merch, and more. That's why, ahead, we've got a litmus test of sorts for the Kardashian-ness of your style obsession. Let's just say if you're guilty of copping five or more of these trends, well, like they say, the first step is admitting...
