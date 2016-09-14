We The Voters
This Crisis Shows Why You Can't Afford To Sit This Election Out

Agent Brink and his treacherous mission illuminate why health care is such a pivotal issue this election season.

Secret Agent Brink is no stranger to pain. But when he’s caught by the Institute for Global Domination’s maniacal cronies just as open enrollment on heath insurance is about to close, Brink must plan a quick escape before he’s tortured “to debt” with hospital bills. Going without health insurance is clearly the scariest mission: 60% of all personal bankruptcies are caused by the astronomically high medical bills that follow uncovered care — just 24 hours in the ICU can run up a daunting $10,790.

Like the economy and terrorism, health insurance ranks among the pivotal issues voters will decide on this November, and with good reason: The average American spends more than $9,000 a year on medical expenses — one of the highest rates per person in the world. Feeling inspired to make sure your voice is heard? Use our checklist to get involved this election cycle.

This video is part of We the Voters, a social impact campaign incorporating high-profile celebrities, real political players, and dynamic story lines into a series of groundbreaking short films and apps. We the Voters will demystify how the government and elections work, inspiring millions of young Americans to seize the power of their votes in the 2016 elections. Interconnecting 21 viral films and a variety of ancillary digital extensions across multiple platforms, We the Voters presents democracy and elections in a new, accessible format. As entertaining as it is informative, We the Voters promotes a clear call to action, encouraging young voters to make informed choices. It will be the ultimate resource for understanding what is at stake in this election — and in those to come.
written by Rachel Selvin
Released on September 14, 2016
