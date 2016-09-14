Secret Agent Brink is no stranger to pain. But when he’s caught by the Institute for Global Domination’s maniacal cronies just as open enrollment on heath insurance is about to close, Brink must plan a quick escape before he’s tortured “to debt” with hospital bills. Going without health insurance is clearly the
scariest mission: 60% of all personal bankruptcies are caused by the astronomically high medical bills that follow uncovered care — just 24 hours in the ICU can run up a daunting $10,790.
Like the economy and terrorism, health insurance
ranks among the pivotal issues voters will decide on this November, and with good reason: The average American spends more than $9,000 a year on medical expenses — one of the highest rates per person in the world. Feeling inspired to make sure your voice is heard? Use our checklist
to get involved this election cycle.
