How Social Media Is Shrinking Your Political Landscape



Move over, talking heads: Social media has taken the American political discourse by storm, transforming the ordinary tweet into a legitimate source of content and commentary. The internet reigns supreme as our hottest bastion of debate — one in which every voice, no matter how extreme, gets equal airtime. From Black Lives Matter to the #NeverTrump movement, Facebook and Twitter are supplanting traditional media outlets by making every user a citizen journalist in her own right. Social media sites further distort the dialogue by programming their algorithms to aggressively curate newsfeeds towards your own biases, isolating users in an “incestuous amplification bubble” that rarely captures the full range of perspectives in a political debate.



If you’re itching to break out of your own social media bubble, watch the video above for some horizon-widening tips, including reading the publications you deeply disagree with, following proven experts, and resisting the urge to reflexively retweet something.



