19 Million Americans Will Vote For The First Time This Election. Be One Of Them.

No pressure, but everyone's doing it. With 19 million Americans eligible to vote for the first time in 2016, there's never been a more exciting, or critical, moment to get involved in the political process. And don't let those ridiculous claims about millennial apathy get you down — from 2012 to 2015, at least 10 elections were decided by fewer than 100 votes (that means your ballot is a big deal). With tight races careening toward their November finish lines, don't miss your shot to influence the issues that matter most to young people, like the minimum wage, immigration policies, and student-debt reform. Watch one determined first-time voter brush off True Lies actor Tom Arnold to cast his ballot — and bring one friend with him. If we all do that, and all our friends bring their friends, enough of the 83 million millennials in the country can cast their ballots to swing the vote. Make sure you're registered and ready to make your voice heard.

This video is part of We the Voters, a social impact campaign incorporating high-profile celebrities, real political players, and dynamic story lines into a series of groundbreaking short films and apps. We the Voters will demystify how the government and elections work, inspiring millions of young Americans to seize the power of their votes in the 2016 elections. Interconnecting 21 viral films and a variety of ancillary digital extensions across multiple platforms, We the Voters presents democracy and elections in a new, accessible format. As entertaining as it is informative, We the Voters promotes a clear call to action, encouraging young voters to make informed choices. It will be the ultimate resource for understanding what is at stake in this election — and in those to come.
Released on October 12, 2016
