Meet The Real Voters Of The U.S.A.

If you're addicted to The Real Housewives, hold on to your hats — we have just the video for you. The next time you're at brunch with a mixed bunch of Democrats and Republicans who overturn tables to make their point, keep the example of these "Real Voters of the U.S.A." in mind.



If 2016 has taught us anything, it's that politics and reality TV are more similar than we could ever have imagined. In a nation increasingly divided by issues of religion, race, gender, income, and education, our ideological opposites can seem like cartoonish caricatures, advocating for outlandish policies that we don't understand and certainly don't agree with.



Much like the wine-spilling, betrayal-stoked rivalries of The Real Housewives, this election cycle finds politicians willing to say almost anything to KO their opponent. But even in the midst of a wildly polarizing presidential race, we can connect with each other — so long as we're willing to actually listen. If we do that, as these "Real Voters" show, we can roll up our (silk) sleeves, grasp hands across the aisle, fix potholes, and save our babies.



This video is part of We the Voters, a social impact campaign incorporating high-profile celebrities, real political players, and dynamic story lines into a series of groundbreaking short films and apps. We the Voters will demystify how the government and elections work, inspiring millions of young Americans to seize the power of their votes in the 2016 elections. Interconnecting 21 viral films and a variety of ancillary digital extensions across multiple platforms, We the Voters presents democracy and elections in a new, accessible format. As entertaining as it is informative, We the Voters promotes a clear call to action, encouraging young voters to make informed choices. It will be the ultimate resource for understanding what is at stake in this election — and in those to come.