Think This Election Is About Domestic Issues? Think Again.

Donald Trump's campaign has galvanized voters anxious about the extent to which the United States is entangled in global affairs. From restructuring international trade agreements to questioning NATO alliances and disavowing climate change, Trump has built a fiery political brand claiming that America's interests are somehow distinct from its "foreign policy." Yet, as Canadian comedian David Milchard reveals, globalization means that nearly everything we once thought about as purely domestic — from the jeans we wear to the increasing occurrence of hurricanes like Matthew — is intimately connected to the way we interact with the rest of the world.



Indeed, though the nation's economy tops many voters' lists as the most pressing issue of this election season, Milchard underscores that the U.S.' financial stability has become inextricably bound with international treaties and entrepreneurs beyond our own borders. Meanwhile, no one can escape climate change (if, you know, you think it's real to begin with).



In an election cycle shaped by the slow economic recovery, specter of international terrorism, and the refugee crisis, it's comforting to imagine that America could simply retreat from the turbulence of international waters. But the reality is that we're all in this together.



