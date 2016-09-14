Learn About The Immigration Issue At The Heart Of The 2016 Election

Immigration has rocketed to the forefront of 2016’s presidential contest.



And the stakes are high. If the next administration pushes to change the country’s naturalization laws, some people who call America home could get deported. Being a citizen is the only guarantee against deportation.



Over the past eight years, 2.2 million Latinos became American citizens — a growing constituency that represents a whopping 13% of the electorate. With families and careers hanging in the balance, Latinos living in the United States continue striving for citizenship, despite the rigorous (and expensive) application requirements. Watch the video above to hear their stories.



