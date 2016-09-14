We The Voters
Learn About The Immigration Issue At The Heart Of The 2016 Election

We're exploring the plight of Latino lawful permanent residents — and why the road to citizenship is still perilous.

See more about this Episode
Immigration has rocketed to the forefront of 2016’s presidential contest.

And the stakes are high. If the next administration pushes to change the country’s naturalization laws, some people who call America home could get deported. Being a citizen is the only guarantee against deportation.

Over the past eight years, 2.2 million Latinos became American citizens — a growing constituency that represents a whopping 13% of the electorate. With families and careers hanging in the balance, Latinos living in the United States continue striving for citizenship, despite the rigorous (and expensive) application requirements. Watch the video above to hear their stories.

This video is part of We the Voters, a social impact campaign incorporating high-profile celebrities, real political players, and dynamic story lines into a series of groundbreaking short films and apps. We the Voters will demystify how the government and elections work, inspiring millions of young Americans to seize the power of their votes in the 2016 elections. Interconnecting 21 viral films and a variety of ancillary digital extensions across multiple platforms, We the Voters presents democracy and elections in a new, accessible format. As entertaining as it is informative, We the Voters promotes a clear call to action, encouraging young voters to make informed choices. It will be the ultimate resource for understanding what is at stake in this election — and in those to come.
written by Rachel Selvin
Released on September 14, 2016
Learn About The Immigration Issue At The Heart Of The 2016 Election
