State Laws You Need To Know About

Don’t plan on lending your neighbor a vacuum cleaner if you live in Colorado — it’s (inexplicably) illegal. The Centennial State’s ban on friendly Roomba swaps is just one of a handful of truly bizarre measures on the books at the local level across the United States, including Massachusetts’ sensible veto on explosive golf balls. And what’s permitted in one state isn’t always sanctioned by another, even if the two share a border. Case in point: Colorado has legalized marijuana for users over the age of 21, though all of its neighbors still criminalize the green bud.



Colorado’s enthusiasm for weed is unique, too, because it demonstrates the flexibility of the Constitution’s Article 6: Typically, if something, such as pot, is considered illegal by the federal government, it’s also outlawed in the states. However, national powers are letting those good vibes slide, for the moment at least, placing Colorado on the frontier of marijuana legalization to test how it works, and to see if it could be replicated in other states as well.



Watch the video above by acclaimed director Morgan Spurlock to learn more about the fascinating “bubbling lab of democracy.”



This video is part of We the Voters, a social impact campaign incorporating high-profile celebrities, real political players, and dynamic story lines into a series of groundbreaking short films and apps. We the Voters will demystify how the government and elections work, inspiring millions of young Americans to seize the power of their votes in the 2016 elections. Interconnecting 21 viral films and a variety of ancillary digital extensions across multiple platforms, We the Voters presents democracy and elections in a new, accessible format. As entertaining as it is informative, We the Voters promotes a clear call to action, encouraging young voters to make informed choices. It will be the ultimate resource for understanding what is at stake in this election — and in those to come.

