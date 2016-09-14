We’re all familiar with the oversized personalities battling for the presidency in the center ring of the surreal circus that is election 2016.



But don’t let the top of the ticket’s vertiginous drama distract you from the down-ballot judgments that may have significantly more impact on your day-to-day life, even if they’re nowhere near as wild. YouTube star Grace Helbig gives us the lowdown on why we can’t afford to ignore local and state elections — especially since they shape issues ranging from crime and custody rulings to access to affordable birth control. Voters also have the opportunity to influence their states’ policy decisions through ballot initiatives, such as California’s push to become the next state to legalize weed or Colorado’s proposed tax increase on cigarettes. So take it from Helbig and her confetti-throwing band of down-ballot enthusiasts: Learn about the smaller initiatives that will affect your hometown, even if they don't feature as much on the national stage.



