The Founding Fathers Like You've Never Seen Them

It's not hard to picture the Founding Fathers enjoying a lively game of croquet in heaven. But imagine if you could Skype into the great beyond to question them about those vague, sticky sections of the constitution you hear interpreted in various ways — like if they really intended for ordinary citizens to easily own guns, or how they feel about the government anonymously searching people's phones and online data.



More than two centuries have elapsed since the constitution was written, opening up an enormous technological and cultural chasm between our reality and that of our tricorn hat-rocking forefathers. But the flexibility of our nation's founding document remains remarkable, partly because of how unclear it can be. Watch the video above to see avatars of Ben Franklin, Thomas Jefferson, and James Madison grumpily argue over the issues that motivate millennial voters — in matching brocade vests and natty ponytails, of course.



