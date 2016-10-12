We The Voters
The Founding Fathers Like You've Never Seen Them

The Founding Fathers answer questions about how the Constitution applies to the complexities of the modern world.

It's not hard to picture the Founding Fathers enjoying a lively game of croquet in heaven. But imagine if you could Skype into the great beyond to question them about those vague, sticky sections of the constitution you hear interpreted in various ways — like if they really intended for ordinary citizens to easily own guns, or how they feel about the government anonymously searching people's phones and online data.

More than two centuries have elapsed since the constitution was written, opening up an enormous technological and cultural chasm between our reality and that of our tricorn hat-rocking forefathers. But the flexibility of our nation's founding document remains remarkable, partly because of how unclear it can be. Watch the video above to see avatars of Ben Franklin, Thomas Jefferson, and James Madison grumpily argue over the issues that motivate millennial voters — in matching brocade vests and natty ponytails, of course.

This video is part of We the Voters, a social impact campaign incorporating high-profile celebrities, real political players, and dynamic story lines into a series of groundbreaking short films and apps. We the Voters will demystify how the government and elections work, inspiring millions of young Americans to seize the power of their votes in the 2016 elections. Interconnecting 21 viral films and a variety of ancillary digital extensions across multiple platforms, We the Voters presents democracy and elections in a new, accessible format. As entertaining as it is informative, We the Voters promotes a clear call to action, encouraging young voters to make informed choices. It will be the ultimate resource for understanding what is at stake in this election — and in those to come.
written by Rachel Selvin
Released on October 12, 2016
The Founding Fathers Like You've Never Seen Them
