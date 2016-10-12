We The Voters
The Song About Government Regulation You Can't Get Out Of Your Head

A look at the goods and services regulated by the government.

Move over, "Hillary Shimmy Song." Election 2016 has gifted us with another addictive anthem, this time thanks to Nikhil P. Yerawadekar and Low Mentality. At first glance, the regulation of products and services doesn't seem like the ripest hunting ground for mellow beats. But there's plenty to talk, uh, sing about, from internet porn and the legal drinking age to the quality of the beef in our hamburgers and the blend of the fabrics of our clothing — all things that the government regulates. Unsurprisingly, the extent of that oversight is a point of contention between Republicans and Democrats, who battle over the influence of religion in the classroom, the surveillance of citizens' online activities, and the preservation of national parks, among other issues. Watch the video to hear the song you won't be able to stop to singing, along with a look at the list of policies currently regulated by the government.

This video is part of We the Voters, a social impact campaign incorporating high-profile celebrities, real political players, and dynamic story lines into a series of groundbreaking short films and apps. We the Voters will demystify how the government and elections work, inspiring millions of young Americans to seize the power of their votes in the 2016 elections. Interconnecting 21 viral films and a variety of ancillary digital extensions across multiple platforms, We the Voters presents democracy and elections in a new, accessible format. As entertaining as it is informative, We the Voters promotes a clear call to action, encouraging young voters to make informed choices. It will be the ultimate resource for understanding what is at stake in this election — and in those to come.
written by Rachel Selvin
Released on October 12, 2016
