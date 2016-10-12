The Song About Government Regulation You Can't Get Out Of Your Head

Move over, "Hillary Shimmy Song."
Election 2016 has gifted us with another addictive anthem, this time thanks to Nikhil P. Yerawadekar and Low Mentality. At first glance, the regulation of products and services doesn't seem like the ripest hunting ground for mellow beats. But there's plenty to talk, uh, sing about, from internet porn and the legal drinking age to the quality of the beef in our hamburgers and the blend of the fabrics of our clothing — all things that the government regulates. Unsurprisingly, the extent of that oversight is a point of contention between Republicans and Democrats, who battle over the influence of religion in the classroom, the surveillance of citizens' online activities, and the preservation of national parks, among other issues. Watch the video to hear the song you won't be able to stop to singing, along with a look at the list of policies currently regulated by the government.
