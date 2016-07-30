Newly lobbed Selena Gomez is on a new leg of her Revival World Tour and she's unveiling new merchandise to match. But the graphic concert tee you may be picturing is nowhere in sight. In its place? A long-sleeved mesh mock turtleneck top featuring a rectangular patch of black, white, or blue denim across the chest. Fitting for the singer who kicked off her tour back in May wearing nothing less spectacular than a bedazzled catsuit adorned with almost 100,000 Swarovski crystals.
The edgy new shirt is a collaboration with L.A.'s vintage queen, designer Sami Miro, who is known for her eponymous upcycling brand, Sami Miro Vintage. (You may have also heard her name batted about as the former girlfriend of Zac Efron; the designer and actor were reportedly together — and not shy about singing each other's praises — for almost two years.)
Miro has designed several of Gomez's onstage looks for the Revival Tour, including a sexy, streamlined high-neck leather bustier with matching lace-up pants, as well as the mesh top soon to be sold via Gomez's online shop and seen here on the singer during a recent concert in Singapore.
But diehard lovers of a classic concert tee, fear not: If distressed cotton was really what you had your heart set on, this rather amazing Barney throwback will always be there for you.
