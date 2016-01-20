Zac Efron and his very tight leather pants paid a visit to Ellen this week. The Dirty Grandpa star chatted about working with Robert De Niro, joked about his High School Musical roots, and gave Ellen DeGeneres a lap dance. Then he dished about a topic we're all very interested in: his relationship with his girlfriend of more than one year, Sami Miró.
"Yeah, things are great," Efron confirmed to DeGeneres. "She's awesome, she's a superstar. We get to do cool stuff."
He added that the couple likes to "hit the road" and have adventures when he's not working. We'd be jealous, but the lovebirds just look so darn happy in their Instagrams we're not even mad. Save those lap dances (and those leather pants) for her, big boy. Check out the interview, below.
