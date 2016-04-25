Why Did Zac Efron Just Delete Every Photo Of His Girlfriend From Instagram?

There are certain signs that a relationship is over. The couple is seen together less and less. Fights become public. And one half of the pair unfollowing the other on social media (and deleting their shared social media presence) is a definite red flag.
So fans are worried about the state of Zac Efron and Sami Miró's relationship after Efron unfollowed Miró and deleted all pictures of her from his Instagram account.
The couple was last seen just two weeks ago at the MTV Movie Awards. Miró told Refinery29 that she had been the one to select and design Efron's outfit for the night. She explained, "So I started designing and sketching ideas for his outfit, and that turned into this reconstructed denim bomber made from all-vintage recycled patches. When I created it and showed it to him, he was really excited about it."
Miro and Efron have been dating for two years.
