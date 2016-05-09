Selena Gomez didn't get the nickname Slaylena for nothing. Just witness the star's first night of her Revival Tour: Not only did the songstress debut a new song and a great show, but she did so in (predictably) spectacular and very sparkly fashion.
To ensure she'd light up the opening number of her concert, Gomez stepped onto the stage in a bedazzled catsuit featuring almost 100,000 (!) Swarovski crystals. The custom bodysuit, which is peppered with 96,480 individual crystals, to be precise, is the result of a collaboration between the Austrian bling purveyors and emerging New York label Monse. Gomez actually has two of these bespoke suits — one in black and one in nude, which she'll wear on alternating nights of her tour.
The bodysuit is only one part of the opening lewk: It sits underneath a black, deconstructed-look gown, also by Monse, which Gomez teased on Instagram (check it out below). The CFDA/Swarovski Award nominees worked with Christian Classen, fashion director for the Revival tour, to dream up the three-part look that reflected the mood and feel Gomez envisioned for her tour. The piece morphs from full-length to cocktail length to sparkly suit. (Talk about a multitasking look.)
It's a pretty exciting development for a pretty new brand. Monse's cofounders, Laura Kim and Fernando Garcia, are Oscar de la Renta alums; they presented their first Monse collection in September for spring '16, and in February, they joined Carolina Herrera in full-time positions, while simultaneously running their own line. The brand has been racking up accolades since its debut — from CFDA Award and International Woolmark Prize nominations to a few key celebrity endorsements. Sarah Jessica Parker wore (and defended) the New York label at this year's Met Gala. Gomez has been a supporter since the brand launched: "Selena Gomez believed in the look of our brand from day one," Garcia said in a statement. "It has been very exciting to collaborate and come up with the most modern approach to a performance outfit that we could all envision."
As for Gomez's other tour getups, there are four other looks throughout the set, each conveying a theme (and created by a different designer), according to Footwear News. Gomez's opening Swarovski x Monse look is "Runway/Masquerade," per Classen's Instagram. Then, there's "Man and Machine" (fitting!) by Karl Lagerfeld, "Sixth Sense" by Vionnet, "Día de los Muertos" by Jessica Jones, and "Revival Celebration" by Sonia Rykiel. Unfortunately, none of these made it into the tour merch selection, but at least we can cop her choker style.
