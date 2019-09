Selena Gomez didn't get the nickname Slaylena for nothing. Just witness the star's first night of her Revival Tour : Not only did the songstress debut a new song and a great show , but she did so in (predictably) spectacular and very sparkly fashion.To ensure she'd light up the opening number of her concert, Gomez stepped onto the stage in a bedazzled catsuit featuring almost 100,000 (!) Swarovski crystals. The custom bodysuit, which is peppered with 96,480 individual crystals, to be precise, is the result of a collaboration between the Austrian bling purveyors and emerging New York label Monse . Gomez actually has two of these bespoke suits — one in black and one in nude, which she'll wear on alternating nights of her tour.The bodysuit is only one part of the opening lewk: It sits underneath a black, deconstructed-look gown, also by Monse, which Gomez teased on Instagram (check it out below). The CFDA/Swarovski Award nominees worked with Christian Classen , fashion director for the Revival tour, to dream up the three-part look that reflected the mood and feel Gomez envisioned for her tour. The piece morphs from full-length to cocktail length to sparkly suit. (Talk about a multitasking look.)