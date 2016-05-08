Selena Gomez is putting all of her emotional feels in her new music, or so it seems. The 23-year-old singer began her Revival Tour in Las Vegas on May 6 and immediately sparked rumors about her on-again, off-again relationship with Justin Bieber.
While treating fans to new and old music, Gomez premiered "Feel Me," a new catchy tune with some lyrics that those who've been heartbroken can relate to.
Us Weekly reports that the song features the lyrics: "No one loves you like I love you / I never cheated, never lied / I never put no one above you / I gave you space and time / And now you’re telling me you miss me / And I’m still on your mind / We were one in a million / Our love is hard to find.” The lines only fuel rumors that Gomez and her ex are still figuring out their relationship.
The powerful lyrics may reveal a secret pining for Bieber — or maybe nothing at all. Music can just be music, right?
While Gomez hasn't commented about the song's inspiration, she did tell W Magazine in February that splitting from her longtime boyfriend took a toll on her.
"At first, I didn’t care," she said about the breakup. "To me, it was: I’m 18, I have a boyfriend, we look cute together, we like that. Then, I got my heart broken and I cared. Because people had no idea what was going on, but everywhere it was a million different things. I was kind of in a corner, banging my head against the wall. I didn’t know where to go."
So, could this song signal a reunion in the future? Only time — and future tour dates — will tell.
