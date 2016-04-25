Selena Gomez doesn't kick off her Revival tour for another week, but today on Instagram, she's giving fans a sneak peek at what to expect.
In one black-and-white snapshot, Gomez is seen wearing little but a smile as she poses in front of a stage full of candles.
Why? Gomez isn't ready to say, as you can tell from the caption: "Behind the scenes of @revivaltour //tour content."
In another photo, she's wearing knee-high boots on stage as she belts out one of her hits. Which one? You'll have to wait and see.
Gomez wears yet another pair of boots (clearly made for walking) in a short clip that finds her going to see her stage setup for the very first time — a nerve-wracking moment for the star that ends with a big smile.
Of course, what the stage actually looks like remains a secret for the time being. Gomez isn't ready to divulge any real details about her tour, she's just trying to rev up her fans' anticipation. She's been posting so much about the tour, it has its very own Instagram account.
But, she's not keeping everything under wraps. Gomez has been nice enough to reveal what she'll be selling at the merch table, which includes temporary tattoos that look exactly like her own ink, and T-shirts with her face on them.
If that's still not enough, the @revivaltour Instagram page has revealed that once the tour starts, Gomez will be posting makeup tips on how to achieve each one of her stage looks.
Yeah, you're going to get beauty advice straight from the source. You just have to wait until Gomez kicks off her tour on May 6 in Las Vegas.
Let the countdown begin.
