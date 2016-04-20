You Can Now Get (Temporarily) Tatted Like Selena Gomez

We started seeing the phenomenon of celebrities with temporary-tattoo lines last year. Rihanna has one with jewelry designer Jacquie Aiche. Beyoncé has a collection with the famous Flash Tat brand. And now, Selena Gomez is following in these queens' footsteps, but with her own personal twist. During the singer's upcoming tour, you'll be able to snag temporary versions of her actual ink.
"[A]ll of my tattoos will be available. Each and every one of them mean so much to me," Gomez captioned an Instagram photo this morning, showing off her ink along with the temporary versions. "I have 7 tattoos (and counting)." We know what you might be thinking: I didn't even know Selena had tattoos — let alone seven. And, same. Well, they are all fairly incognito, and that tiny-tat trend is very much on the rise.
In a recent Refinery29 interview, Gomez walked us through her ink designs, which include a tiny music note on her right wrist; a "G" behind her left ear (for her little half-sister Gracie); her mother's birthday in Roman numerals on the back of her neck; a Bible verse on her right hip that reads, "I can do all things through Christ who strengthens me"; the date of when she met her best friend on her left hip; and the phrase, "Love yourself first" in Arabic on her back. Her seventh tattoo has yet to be revealed, but she hinted to us that it celebrates her personal revival.
The one catch to these temporary tats is that, from what we can tell, you can only pick them up on her tour. For the Gomez fans who don't have the dough to get tickets, hopefully they'll be available for sale elsewhere soon after.
