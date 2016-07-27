Selena Gomez's New Haircut Has Us Booking Our Next Salon Appointment

The best celebrity-haircut reveals are the ones we hadn't been expecting. Case in point: Selena Gomez's new lob, which she just debuted on Instagram. Her hair looks thick, highlighted, and waved to perfection. It's also chopped just past her shoulders — a major change from the bombshell length she'd been rocking throughout her summer tour.
We took a screenshot of the pic the second we saw it, and it's coming with us to our next salon appointment. The coolest thing about the cut is that it works just as well with bangs as it does without. The 24-year-old incorporated her new fringe into the style flawlessly, for a shaggy look that feels a little bit retro-'70s, especially with those sunnies.
Not only is Gomez currently in the middle of her Revival Tour, but she seems to be going through a hair revival, too. She also debuted a chop back in May and lighter color shortly after. We'll be on the lookout for what's next.
