Plenty of ladies change up their hair for summer. But if you're Selena Gomez, you update your look for something a bit more momentous: like a world tour. The singer, fresh off a gorgeous turn at Monday's Met Gala, has updated her locks ahead of her Revival Tour, which kicks off tonight in Las Vegas.
Gomez's hairstylist Riawna Capri debuted the chop on Instagram. From the looks of it, Capri snipped some long, wavy layers into Gomez's hair (including some face-framing, chin-length strands). But that wasn't all. Capri also added some sun-kissed highlights, rounding out this total Cali-girl look.
It's been a week of beauty surprises for Gomez, who also showed off a teeny-weeny tattoo on her hip after Monday's Gala. Does this mean that we'll be seeing more and more changes over the course of her eight-month tour? We sure hope so.
